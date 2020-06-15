4018 S Hatch St.

Amenities
Beautiful, well cared for South Hill home! Enjoy the tree-lined streets on your walk to the Rocket Bakery to grab your favorite Saturday morning baked treat and some coffee!
*Hardwood floors throughout on the main floor
*Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and large bay windows
*Dedicated dining area just off of the living room
*Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher
*Two large-sized rooms on the main floor
*A full bathroom on the main floor
*Partially finished basement
*Basement family room
*Full bathroom
*French doors from the family room lead into the 3rd bedroom - can easily be an immense master suite
*Large windows and tiered window well let in lots of natural light
*Beautifully landscaped and fenced yard
*The backyard includes a large deck perfect for entertaining and large trees to keep you out of the hot sun! *Detached single car garage with alley access
*Additional parking spot perfect for a small motorhome or a boat
*Gas forced air heat and central air conditioning
*Pets negotiable upon approval and additional fees
*NO SMOKING!!
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant