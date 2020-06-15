4018 S Hatch St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, well cared for South Hill home! Enjoy the tree-lined streets on your walk to the Rocket Bakery to grab your favorite Saturday morning baked treat and some coffee!

*Hardwood floors throughout on the main floor

*Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and large bay windows

*Dedicated dining area just off of the living room

*Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher

*Two large-sized rooms on the main floor

*A full bathroom on the main floor

*Partially finished basement

*Basement family room

*Full bathroom

*French doors from the family room lead into the 3rd bedroom - can easily be an immense master suite

*Large windows and tiered window well let in lots of natural light

*Beautifully landscaped and fenced yard

*The backyard includes a large deck perfect for entertaining and large trees to keep you out of the hot sun! *Detached single car garage with alley access

*Additional parking spot perfect for a small motorhome or a boat

*Gas forced air heat and central air conditioning

*Pets negotiable upon approval and additional fees

*NO SMOKING!!



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant