Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:55 AM

4018 S Hatch St.

4018 South Hatch Street · (253) 733-1317
Location

4018 South Hatch Street, Spokane, WA 99203
Comstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, well cared for South Hill home! Enjoy the tree-lined streets on your walk to the Rocket Bakery to grab your favorite Saturday morning baked treat and some coffee!
*Hardwood floors throughout on the main floor
*Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and large bay windows
*Dedicated dining area just off of the living room
*Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher
*Two large-sized rooms on the main floor
*A full bathroom on the main floor
*Partially finished basement
*Basement family room
*Full bathroom
*French doors from the family room lead into the 3rd bedroom - can easily be an immense master suite
*Large windows and tiered window well let in lots of natural light
*Beautifully landscaped and fenced yard
*The backyard includes a large deck perfect for entertaining and large trees to keep you out of the hot sun! *Detached single car garage with alley access
*Additional parking spot perfect for a small motorhome or a boat
*Gas forced air heat and central air conditioning
*Pets negotiable upon approval and additional fees
*NO SMOKING!!

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 S Hatch St. have any available units?
4018 S Hatch St. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 S Hatch St. have?
Some of 4018 S Hatch St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 S Hatch St. currently offering any rent specials?
4018 S Hatch St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 S Hatch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 S Hatch St. is pet friendly.
Does 4018 S Hatch St. offer parking?
Yes, 4018 S Hatch St. does offer parking.
Does 4018 S Hatch St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 S Hatch St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 S Hatch St. have a pool?
No, 4018 S Hatch St. does not have a pool.
Does 4018 S Hatch St. have accessible units?
No, 4018 S Hatch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 S Hatch St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 S Hatch St. has units with dishwashers.
