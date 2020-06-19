All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 3141 E 37th, Apt #708.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
3141 E 37th, Apt #708
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3141 E 37th, Apt #708

3141 East 37th Avenue · (509) 590-0590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3141 East 37th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99223
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$972

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
2 bedroom. Pictures are from a similar unit. There is more carpet in this apartment.
Call 509-448-2140. Life is good on the south hill! Lounge by our pool all summer long. Never pay for internet using our free WiFi right in your home! One and two bedroom apartments, both town house style and single level, all with air conditioning, dishwashers, and garbage disposals. Our townhouse units mean that you have no neighbors above or below you! We're located in a great neighborhood, right next to Ferris High School and Adams Elementary. Water, Sewer, and Garbage paid, and one parking spot included. Come live on the south hill!

Maximum income restrictions apply and are based on the number of occupants per apartment, adults and children included:
1 - $33,480
2 - $38,280
3 - $43,080
4 - $47,820

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 have any available units?
3141 E 37th, Apt #708 has a unit available for $972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 have?
Some of 3141 E 37th, Apt #708's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 currently offering any rent specials?
3141 E 37th, Apt #708 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 pet-friendly?
No, 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 offer parking?
Yes, 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 does offer parking.
Does 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 have a pool?
Yes, 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 has a pool.
Does 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 have accessible units?
No, 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 E 37th, Apt #708 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3141 E 37th, Apt #708?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with BalconySpokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity