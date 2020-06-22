All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3102 S Freya St

3102 South Freya Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 South Freya Street, Spokane, WA 99223
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Hill cute 2 Bed 1 Bath rancher with covered entertaining patio - Cute South Hill 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher with updated kitchen and covered entertaining patio with fenced back yard. This great little home offers hardwood floor throughout and an attached single car garage too. Spacious living room with wood fireplace and mantel. Walkout covered patio perfect for entertaining or staying dry during a storm.
Located just 7 blocks from Lincoln Heights shopping center and everything you might need. Only 5 minutes from I-90 to get you were you need to go. W/D hook ups ready for your appliances. Tenants pay all utilities and take care of the yard.

(RLNE5849473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 S Freya St have any available units?
3102 S Freya St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 S Freya St have?
Some of 3102 S Freya St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 S Freya St currently offering any rent specials?
3102 S Freya St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 S Freya St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 S Freya St is pet friendly.
Does 3102 S Freya St offer parking?
Yes, 3102 S Freya St does offer parking.
Does 3102 S Freya St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 S Freya St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 S Freya St have a pool?
No, 3102 S Freya St does not have a pool.
Does 3102 S Freya St have accessible units?
No, 3102 S Freya St does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 S Freya St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 S Freya St does not have units with dishwashers.
