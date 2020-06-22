3102 S Freya St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

South Hill cute 2 Bed 1 Bath rancher with covered entertaining patio - Cute South Hill 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher with updated kitchen and covered entertaining patio with fenced back yard. This great little home offers hardwood floor throughout and an attached single car garage too. Spacious living room with wood fireplace and mantel. Walkout covered patio perfect for entertaining or staying dry during a storm.

Located just 7 blocks from Lincoln Heights shopping center and everything you might need. Only 5 minutes from I-90 to get you were you need to go. W/D hook ups ready for your appliances. Tenants pay all utilities and take care of the yard.



(RLNE5849473)