All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 2907 S Manito Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
2907 S Manito Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2907 S Manito Blvd

2907 South Manito Boulevard · (509) 413-1956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2907 South Manito Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99203
Comstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2907 S Manito Blvd · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home Just South of Manito park! - This home has an open layout with three levels. There are 4 bedrooms, two baths, two fireplaces, and hardwood floors. New vinyl fence, oversized detached garage, and backyard patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Very short distance to Manito park!

Contact 509-413-1956 or leasing@4degrees.com to set up a showing.
Take a look at our website, 4degrees.com/rent to view other available units.

DO NOT DISTURB:
Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management. 4 Degrees is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 600, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history, a criminal record with a felony or a criminal record with any drug or violence-related offenses. Subject to application of state and federal law.
By submitting an application for any unit managed by 4 Degrees, you agree and verify that you have read and understood our Rental Criteria.
All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 S Manito Blvd have any available units?
2907 S Manito Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 S Manito Blvd have?
Some of 2907 S Manito Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 S Manito Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2907 S Manito Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 S Manito Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2907 S Manito Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2907 S Manito Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2907 S Manito Blvd offers parking.
Does 2907 S Manito Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 S Manito Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 S Manito Blvd have a pool?
No, 2907 S Manito Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2907 S Manito Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2907 S Manito Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 S Manito Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 S Manito Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2907 S Manito Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy
Spokane, WA 99206
Blue Point Phase II
15013 North Wandermere Road
Spokane, WA 99208
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct.
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with ParkingSpokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Spokane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Nevada LidgerwoodOpportunityGreenacres
North Indian TrailSouthgate
Cliff CannonChief Garry Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity