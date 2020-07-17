All apartments in Spokane
2511 W Olympic

2511 West Olympic Avenue · (509) 467-2202
Location

2511 West Olympic Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
Northwest Spokane

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2511 W Olympic · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1829 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Darling home with newer remodel! - Darling home that has been remodeled, this home has newer carpet and flooring. The home offers a great fenced backyard with a 1 plus car garage electric garage door opener, and RV parking off the paved alley, sprinkler system Central AC and security system. Washer and Dryer are included. Home also offers a spacious kitchen, as well as being close to schools and shopping.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. No Pets. This is a non-smoking property.

This property is planned to be available 7/15/2020, date is subject to change.

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Screening: http://www.wrents.com/prospects

Applications: https://wrents.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=42e7ce73-349b-42bc-a4e4-3c851c68c15b&source=Website

Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.
Please call or text Becca at WPM 509-467-2205. Or wpmsouthmgr@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2612693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

