Two bedrooms, one bath tri-plex for rent in NE Spokane. Carpet and vinyl plank flooring recently installed. Freshly painted throughout. Washer and Dryer hookup in the unit. Approximately 725 square feet. Water, sewer, and garbage fee of $25.00 per month. Conveniently located near shopping, park(s), City bus route, and Whitman Elementary school. Available immediately. 1906 E Everett Avenue.



NOTE: Credit, employment, and criminal background check(s) are required. To schedule an appointment to view, respond to this ad. Please be sure to provide your name and email address so we may follow-up with you.



$875.00 rent with a $900.00 deposit required to move-in. 1–year lease to begin. Sorry, NO pets.



Parcel type: Residential Household, Multi-family 3-4; Land size: 7,500 ft2; Gross living area: 2,176 ft2 (725.33 ft2 X 3).