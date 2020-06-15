All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

1906 E Everett Avenue

1906 East Everett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 East Everett Avenue, Spokane, WA 99207
Whitman

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Two bedrooms, one bath tri-plex for rent in NE Spokane. Carpet and vinyl plank flooring recently installed. Freshly painted throughout. Washer and Dryer hookup in the unit. Approximately 725 square feet. Water, sewer, and garbage fee of $25.00 per month. Conveniently located near shopping, park(s), City bus route, and Whitman Elementary school. Available immediately. 1906 E Everett Avenue.

NOTE: Credit, employment, and criminal background check(s) are required. To schedule an appointment to view, respond to this ad. Please be sure to provide your name and email address so we may follow-up with you.

$875.00 rent with a $900.00 deposit required to move-in. 1–year lease to begin. Sorry, NO pets.

Photo:
1 – Exterior
2 – Living room
3 – Dining area
4 – Kitchen area
5 – Lg. bedroom
6 – Sm. bedroom
7 – Bathroom

It is NOT okay to contact this poster with ANY products, services, or commercial interests of any kind.

Principals only. Agencies, Property Managers, and Realtors please do not contact this poster.
Parcel type: Residential Household, Multi-family 3-4; Land size: 7,500 ft2; Gross living area: 2,176 ft2 (725.33 ft2 X 3).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 E Everett Avenue have any available units?
1906 E Everett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 E Everett Avenue have?
Some of 1906 E Everett Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 E Everett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1906 E Everett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 E Everett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1906 E Everett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1906 E Everett Avenue offer parking?
No, 1906 E Everett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1906 E Everett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 E Everett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 E Everett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1906 E Everett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1906 E Everett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1906 E Everett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 E Everett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 E Everett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
