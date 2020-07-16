All apartments in Spokane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1830 West Mallon Avenue

1830 West Mallon Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1830 West Mallon Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
West Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$990

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated clean, bright, very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit in 4 plex just blocks from Kendall Yards. New floors, windows, new toilet/sink, individual cadet heaters for efficient and cost effective heating in every room. Large living room plus second living area, dining area, ample kitchen storage with covered patio off the back. The second bedroom, bathroom and living room area is on a separate floor in well laid out "loft" area. Entire building has new electrical as of this Spring. Rental of unit includes additional basement storage. Coin op washer/dryer in basement. Professionally managed.
12 month lease.
Landlord pays water/sewer/garbage.
Tenant pays heat and electricity.
Sorry, no pets.
Must fill out FREE app prior to showing, background check prior to placing as a tenant. Only tenants with applications in place will be called back for showings.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1830-w-mallon-ave-spokane-wa-99201-usa-unit-4/338e01a3-317a-437d-b9a2-983b4d6e8b49

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 West Mallon Avenue have any available units?
1830 West Mallon Avenue has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 West Mallon Avenue have?
Some of 1830 West Mallon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 West Mallon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1830 West Mallon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 West Mallon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1830 West Mallon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1830 West Mallon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1830 West Mallon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1830 West Mallon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 West Mallon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 West Mallon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1830 West Mallon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1830 West Mallon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1830 West Mallon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 West Mallon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 West Mallon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
