Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very nice 633 sq ft condo! Convenient location to downtown! Laminate flooring throughout! Spacious open concept living room! The kitchen includes stainless steel ceramic top stove, microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door! Tiled kitchen floor! Stacking front loading washer and dryer included! Slider off the living room leads out to the deck! Large bedroom with a built-in a/c unit! Spacious full bathroom! EBB heat. Single covered parking spot. The owner pays water/sewer/garbage! NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!!

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports