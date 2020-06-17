All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 1743 N. Smith.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
1743 N. Smith
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1743 N. Smith

1743 North Smith Street · (509) 467-2584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Chief Garry Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1743 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA 99207
Chief Garry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1743 N. Smith · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Spokane Community College - Located close to Spokane Community College, Spokane River, and the Centennial Trail. 3 BR/ 1 BTH, finished basement,refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher, garage, covered patio, fenced back yard.
Yard care and snow removal is tenant responsibility. All utilities are tenant responsibility, Pets are TBD.

If interested please contact Brooke via text or phone at (509) 467-2584 or email me at wpmpromgr@windermere.com

This property is planned to be available around April 15th 2020 date is subject to change.

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.

(RLNE2034630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 N. Smith have any available units?
1743 N. Smith has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 N. Smith have?
Some of 1743 N. Smith's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 N. Smith currently offering any rent specials?
1743 N. Smith isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 N. Smith pet-friendly?
No, 1743 N. Smith is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1743 N. Smith offer parking?
Yes, 1743 N. Smith does offer parking.
Does 1743 N. Smith have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 N. Smith does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 N. Smith have a pool?
No, 1743 N. Smith does not have a pool.
Does 1743 N. Smith have accessible units?
No, 1743 N. Smith does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 N. Smith have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 N. Smith has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1743 N. Smith?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd
Spokane, WA 99217
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy
Spokane, WA 99206
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd
Spokane, WA 99224
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave
Spokane, WA 99223
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct.
Spokane, WA 99208
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with BalconySpokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity