1428 West Dean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated some paid utils oven

Newly renovated and move-in ready! This over sized one bedroom bottom floor unit has a newly renovated kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and great downtown/hospital/freeway access! Washer and Dryer is available on-site. Applications are free and required for showing appointments. Background checks are required prior to move-in. Don't miss your chance to live in a prime location in DT Spokane! Professionally managed, w/s/g and heat included. Resident pays electric only. Will send video walk-thru of property to minimize COVID spread, please include email in your inquiries. **Virtual Tour available on Youtube- type in address; under Summit Homes Acct**



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1428-w-dean-ave-spokane-wa-99201-usa-unit-2/82e4c7cb-c550-4aef-87de-13c8fbcb3342



(RLNE5786353)