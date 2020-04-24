All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1428 West Dean Avenue

1428 West Dean Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1428 West Dean Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
West Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated and move-in ready! This over sized one bedroom bottom floor unit has a newly renovated kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and great downtown/hospital/freeway access! Washer and Dryer is available on-site. Applications are free and required for showing appointments. Background checks are required prior to move-in. Don't miss your chance to live in a prime location in DT Spokane! Professionally managed, w/s/g and heat included. Resident pays electric only. Will send video walk-thru of property to minimize COVID spread, please include email in your inquiries. **Virtual Tour available on Youtube- type in address; under Summit Homes Acct**

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1428-w-dean-ave-spokane-wa-99201-usa-unit-2/82e4c7cb-c550-4aef-87de-13c8fbcb3342

(RLNE5786353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 West Dean Avenue have any available units?
1428 West Dean Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 West Dean Avenue have?
Some of 1428 West Dean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 West Dean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1428 West Dean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 West Dean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 West Dean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1428 West Dean Avenue offer parking?
No, 1428 West Dean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1428 West Dean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 West Dean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 West Dean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1428 West Dean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1428 West Dean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1428 West Dean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 West Dean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 West Dean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
