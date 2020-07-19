Amenities

1417- W. Glass - glass1417 Available 08/12/20 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. - 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath.

This unit comes with a refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher, and a washer & dryer.

There is a fully finished basement with oil heating.

Comes with a 1 car detached garage, fenced front and back yard, sprinkler system



Tenants are responsible for all utilities and electricity. Owner covers yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. NO PETS at this property. This is a NON-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com



Available in Mid-August 2020!!



*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.



Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.



No Pets Allowed



