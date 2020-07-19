All apartments in Spokane
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1417- W. Glass

1417 West Glass Avenue · (509) 467-2584
Location

1417 West Glass Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
Northtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1417- W. Glass - glass1417 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,250

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1417- W. Glass - glass1417 Available 08/12/20 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. - 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath.
This unit comes with a refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher, and a washer & dryer.
There is a fully finished basement with oil heating.
Comes with a 1 car detached garage, fenced front and back yard, sprinkler system

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and electricity. Owner covers yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. NO PETS at this property. This is a NON-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com

Available in Mid-August 2020!!

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417- W. Glass have any available units?
1417- W. Glass has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417- W. Glass have?
Some of 1417- W. Glass's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417- W. Glass currently offering any rent specials?
1417- W. Glass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417- W. Glass pet-friendly?
No, 1417- W. Glass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1417- W. Glass offer parking?
Yes, 1417- W. Glass offers parking.
Does 1417- W. Glass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417- W. Glass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417- W. Glass have a pool?
No, 1417- W. Glass does not have a pool.
Does 1417- W. Glass have accessible units?
No, 1417- W. Glass does not have accessible units.
Does 1417- W. Glass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417- W. Glass has units with dishwashers.
