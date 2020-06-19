All apartments in Spokane
1209 N. Cook St.

1209 North Cook Street · (509) 489-4375
Location

1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA 99202
Chief Garry Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 N. Cook St. · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator. 1 Small dog OR cat allowed.

Water, sewer, and garbage included!!!!!

Property does accept pets with a $200 non-refundable pet fee per animal.

$40.00 Application fee per adult
$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application

(RLNE5725658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 N. Cook St. have any available units?
1209 N. Cook St. has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 N. Cook St. have?
Some of 1209 N. Cook St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 N. Cook St. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 N. Cook St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 N. Cook St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 N. Cook St. is pet friendly.
Does 1209 N. Cook St. offer parking?
No, 1209 N. Cook St. does not offer parking.
Does 1209 N. Cook St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 N. Cook St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 N. Cook St. have a pool?
No, 1209 N. Cook St. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 N. Cook St. have accessible units?
No, 1209 N. Cook St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 N. Cook St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 N. Cook St. has units with dishwashers.
