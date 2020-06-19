All apartments in Spokane Valley
823 N Johnson
823 N Johnson

823 N Johnson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

823 N Johnson Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Opportunity

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 2-story new construction duplex. Upgrades throughout!

*Spacious open living room
*Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: French door refrigerator, microwave, range/oven and dishwasher
*Granite countertops in the kitchen
*Large pantry is perfect for extra food storage and rarely used kitchen gadgets
*Main floor guest bathroom
*All bedrooms are on the second level
*Very large master suite with walk-in closet and full master bathroom with his and hers vanities
*Additional full upstairs bathroom
*Gas heat and central air conditioning
*Energy-saving tankless hot water tank-endless hot water!
*Partially fenced backyard
*Large deck
*Sprinkler System for the front and back yards
*2 car garage with opener

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 N Johnson have any available units?
823 N Johnson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane Valley, WA.
What amenities does 823 N Johnson have?
Some of 823 N Johnson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 N Johnson currently offering any rent specials?
823 N Johnson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 N Johnson pet-friendly?
No, 823 N Johnson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 823 N Johnson offer parking?
Yes, 823 N Johnson does offer parking.
Does 823 N Johnson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 N Johnson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 N Johnson have a pool?
No, 823 N Johnson does not have a pool.
Does 823 N Johnson have accessible units?
No, 823 N Johnson does not have accessible units.
Does 823 N Johnson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 N Johnson has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 N Johnson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 N Johnson has units with air conditioning.
