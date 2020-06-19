823 N Johnson

Amenities
Beautiful 2-story new construction duplex. Upgrades throughout!
*Spacious open living room
*Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: French door refrigerator, microwave, range/oven and dishwasher
*Granite countertops in the kitchen
*Large pantry is perfect for extra food storage and rarely used kitchen gadgets
*Main floor guest bathroom
*All bedrooms are on the second level
*Very large master suite with walk-in closet and full master bathroom with his and hers vanities
*Additional full upstairs bathroom
*Gas heat and central air conditioning
*Energy-saving tankless hot water tank-endless hot water!
*Partially fenced backyard
*Large deck
*Sprinkler System for the front and back yards
*2 car garage with opener
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant