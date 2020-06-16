All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

10311 East 14th Avenue - C13

10311 E 14th Ave · (509) 204-7199
Location

10311 E 14th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Dishman

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Unit C13 is a ground floor unit. I this been remodeled extensively with new carpets, and paint. Appliance that are in the unit are Refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has electric baseboard heat and A/C. CENTENNIAL PINES was built in 1973 and has a reputation for being quiet, clean, and affordable

It is around 677 square feet; the layout is efficient and has lots of storage space.

Centennial Pines pays for your water, sewer, and garbage. You will be responsible for your electricity and cable.

Centennial Pines collects First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and a Security Deposit. ($2,700.00)

CALL/TEXT 509-204-7199 FOR SHOWING
Centennial Pines is known as a quiet, clean , and affordable community. It is located in a residential neighborhood off the beaten path. Residents look out onto a park-like landscape dotted with Pine Trees. Every unit has a covered parking spot and laundry room access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 have any available units?
10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 have?
Some of 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 currently offering any rent specials?
10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 is pet friendly.
Does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 offer parking?
Yes, 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 does offer parking.
Does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 have a pool?
No, 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 does not have a pool.
Does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 have accessible units?
No, 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10311 East 14th Avenue - C13 has units with air conditioning.
