10311 East 14th Avenue - C13

Amenities

THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY



Unit C13 is a ground floor unit. I this been remodeled extensively with new carpets, and paint. Appliance that are in the unit are Refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has electric baseboard heat and A/C. CENTENNIAL PINES was built in 1973 and has a reputation for being quiet, clean, and affordable



It is around 677 square feet; the layout is efficient and has lots of storage space.



Centennial Pines pays for your water, sewer, and garbage. You will be responsible for your electricity and cable.



Centennial Pines collects First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and a Security Deposit. ($2,700.00)



CALL/TEXT 509-204-7199 FOR SHOWING

Centennial Pines is known as a quiet, clean , and affordable community. It is located in a residential neighborhood off the beaten path. Residents look out onto a park-like landscape dotted with Pine Trees. Every unit has a covered parking spot and laundry room access.