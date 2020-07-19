All apartments in Spokane County
Find more places like 1509 Metler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane County, WA
/
1509 Metler Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:43 PM

1509 Metler Lane

1509 East Metler Lane · (509) 204-5129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1509 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA 99218

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
cats allowed
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room. Each home is 1,500 square feet with 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 guest bathroom, and a luxurious master en-suite bathroom. Beautiful LVP hardwood flooring and no steps throughout the home. No detail was overlooked with the beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinetry, and modern lighting throughout.
Pet Rent for 1 dog: $50/month
Pet Rent for 2 dogs: $75/month

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

If you have any additional questions call our leasing team at 509-413-1956 or email leasing@4degrees.com for more information.

DO NOT DISTURB:
Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management. 4 Degrees is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history, a criminal record with a felony or a criminal record with any drug or violence-related offenses. Subject to application of state and federal law.
By submitting an application for any unit managed by 4 Degrees, you agree and verify that you have read and understood our Rental Criteria. All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Metler Lane have any available units?
1509 Metler Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 Metler Lane have?
Some of 1509 Metler Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Metler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Metler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Metler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Metler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Metler Lane offer parking?
No, 1509 Metler Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Metler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Metler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Metler Lane have a pool?
No, 1509 Metler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Metler Lane have accessible units?
No, 1509 Metler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Metler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Metler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Metler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Metler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1509 Metler Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd
Cheney, WA 99004
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way
Cheney, WA 99004
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr
Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99216

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Pullman, WACheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDMoscow, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity