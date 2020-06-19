All apartments in Spanaway
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1112 200th St Ct E

1112 200th Street Court East · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 200th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA 98387
Spanaway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 200th St Ct E · Avail. Jul 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1112 200th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 • Open to Applications • - Stunning 4 bd, 3 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx. 1,921 SQ FT of beautiful living space! Split entry home w/ a gorgeous kitchen located on the second floor, dining area w/hanging chandelier, large family room w/gas fireplace, 1 bedroom located downstairs, 3 bedrooms located upstairs, fully fenced back yard, and spacious shed. Extra storage in Garage w/extra fridge included. JBLM back gate, Spanaway Lake, Park & Golf Course minutes away. Washer and Dryer is included.

Rent: $2,095.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home is equipped with Air Conditioning. Pet are accepted on a case-by-case basis. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

This home is located on septic and rules and regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5817829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 200th St Ct E have any available units?
1112 200th St Ct E has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spanaway, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spanaway Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 200th St Ct E have?
Some of 1112 200th St Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 200th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
1112 200th St Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 200th St Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 1112 200th St Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanaway.
Does 1112 200th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 1112 200th St Ct E does offer parking.
Does 1112 200th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 200th St Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 200th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 1112 200th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 1112 200th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 1112 200th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 200th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 200th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
