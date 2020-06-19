Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1112 200th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 • Open to Applications • - Stunning 4 bd, 3 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx. 1,921 SQ FT of beautiful living space! Split entry home w/ a gorgeous kitchen located on the second floor, dining area w/hanging chandelier, large family room w/gas fireplace, 1 bedroom located downstairs, 3 bedrooms located upstairs, fully fenced back yard, and spacious shed. Extra storage in Garage w/extra fridge included. JBLM back gate, Spanaway Lake, Park & Golf Course minutes away. Washer and Dryer is included.



Rent: $2,095.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home is equipped with Air Conditioning. Pet are accepted on a case-by-case basis. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



This home is located on septic and rules and regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5817829)