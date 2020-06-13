/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Snoqualmie, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Woodlands
34626 SE Swenson Dr, Snoqualmie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1487 sqft
Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Snoqualmie Falls and Mount Si, The Woodlands offers more than just a collection of luxury townhomes, the two and three-bedroom residences create an inviting and serene community of designer-inspired townhomes
Results within 1 mile of Snoqualmie
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8422 375th Ave SE
8422 375th Avenue Southeast, King County, WA
Spacious Remodeled Home w/Mt Si Views! Main Floor features, Kitchen w/Bar, Living Room w/lot of windows, large deck & Fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Formal Dining Room.
Results within 5 miles of Snoqualmie
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
8 Units Available
Arrive North Bend
1525 Rock Creek Ridge Blvd SW, North Bend, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1621 sqft
Rock Creek Ridge Apartments in North Bend, Washington, offer pet-friendly units with luxury features like private entrances and garages. Each unit has views of Mount Si.
Results within 10 miles of Snoqualmie
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Issaquah
10 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
824 274th Pl SE
824 274th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
824 274th Pl SE Available 06/15/20 Sammamish Home - Trossachs Community - Available 6/15! Welcome to this lovely 5 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom home in the Trossachs Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24548 SE 46th Terrace
24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Storey Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Issaquah Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 3rd Court NE
913 3rd Court Northeast, Issaquah, WA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
47230 Southeast 162nd Street
47230 Southeast 162nd Street, King County, WA
Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful riverfront home on an acre with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Traditional 2 story home with one bedroom on the main, also perfect for an office/den.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2822 234th Ave SE
2822 234th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
Sammamish Single Family Home in Pine Lake area! Priced Below Market for Quick Lease! - New list with most desirable floor plan home with great build quality. Walking distance to Pine Lake Park on a no-outlet street.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
23008 SE 48th St
23008 Southeast 48th Street, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-level Home in Sammamish - Bed 2.5 Bath 1720 sq ft tri-level home with 35,719 sf lot. This home features a formal living room with picture window and wood burning fireplace. Dining with built-ins and family room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Issaquah Highlands
1 Unit Available
1011 10th Ave NE
1011 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA
Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051 The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome.
