Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Snoqualmie, WA with garage

Snoqualmie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Woodlands
34626 SE Swenson Dr, Snoqualmie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1487 sqft
Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Snoqualmie Falls and Mount Si, The Woodlands offers more than just a collection of luxury townhomes, the two and three-bedroom residences create an inviting and serene community of designer-inspired townhomes
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Echo Ridge Apartments
34907 SE Kinsey St, Snoqualmie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale, inviting community with plenty of green space, well-manicured lawns, and a fitness center. Pet-friendly for both dogs and cats. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Snoqualmie
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
8 Units Available
Arrive North Bend
1525 Rock Creek Ridge Blvd SW, North Bend, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1621 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rock Creek Ridge Apartments in North Bend, Washington, offer pet-friendly units with luxury features like private entrances and garages. Each unit has views of Mount Si.
Results within 10 miles of Snoqualmie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
15 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
824 274th Pl SE
824 274th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
2970 sqft
824 274th Pl SE Available 06/15/20 Sammamish Home - Trossachs Community - Available 6/15! Welcome to this lovely 5 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom home in the Trossachs Community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1535 248th Avenue Se
1535 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
47230 Southeast 162nd Street
47230 Southeast 162nd Street, King County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful riverfront home on an acre with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Traditional 2 story home with one bedroom on the main, also perfect for an office/den.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Issaquah Highlands
1 Unit Available
1011 10th Ave NE
1011 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
1804 sqft
Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051 The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Snoqualmie, WA

Snoqualmie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

