9758 Ebbtide Lane

Summerwind Townhome Price Drop for the Season. - Welcome home to a 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome, located in Silverdale, Summerwind neighborhood, features an open layout, loft, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, gas heat, gas stove plus a 1-car garage, and beautiful views on a clear day. Tenant pays all utilities and the HOA takes care of the landscaping. Pets: no pets, please. (MT, DL)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



If you qualify, please contact Dorinda at (360) 308-2209 or send an email to dorinda@reidpm.com to request more information



