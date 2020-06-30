All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

9758 Ebbtide Lane

9758 Ebbtide Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9758 Ebbtide Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Summerwind Townhome Price Drop for the Season. - Welcome home to a 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome, located in Silverdale, Summerwind neighborhood, features an open layout, loft, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, gas heat, gas stove plus a 1-car garage, and beautiful views on a clear day. Tenant pays all utilities and the HOA takes care of the landscaping. Pets: no pets, please. (MT, DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

If you qualify, please contact Dorinda at (360) 308-2209 or send an email to dorinda@reidpm.com to request more information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9758 Ebbtide Lane have any available units?
9758 Ebbtide Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9758 Ebbtide Lane have?
Some of 9758 Ebbtide Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9758 Ebbtide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9758 Ebbtide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9758 Ebbtide Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9758 Ebbtide Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9758 Ebbtide Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9758 Ebbtide Lane offers parking.
Does 9758 Ebbtide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9758 Ebbtide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9758 Ebbtide Lane have a pool?
No, 9758 Ebbtide Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9758 Ebbtide Lane have accessible units?
No, 9758 Ebbtide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9758 Ebbtide Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9758 Ebbtide Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9758 Ebbtide Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9758 Ebbtide Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

