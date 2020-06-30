All apartments in Silverdale
Silverdale, WA
9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW
9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW

9757 Spinnaker Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9757 Spinnaker Boulevard Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spinnaker Blvd - Silverdale - Property Id: 199615

Private setting in triplex building with many upgrades: 3 bedroom 2 Story unit with views of the Olympic Mountains. Large deck to enjoy view and covered front entry porch. Private parking and 2 car garage with built in storage shelving. Washer and Dryer ( gas), New gas hot water and furnace, upgraded kitchen appliances. Crown molding in main living and dining. This is a great location at the top of Bucklin Hill Rd in Silverdale close to the Hospital. To Expedite seeing the property please answer the following questions: 1) What is your income 2) Smoking yes or no 3) Pets yes or no and if yes provide the following information. Breed, age and weight.4) how many people will live in the apartment? First month rent plus damage deposit before move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199615
Property Id 199615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5555566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW have any available units?
9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW have?
Some of 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW currently offering any rent specials?
9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW pet-friendly?
No, 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW offer parking?
Yes, 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW offers parking.
Does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW have a pool?
No, 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW does not have a pool.
Does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW have accessible units?
No, 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW does not have units with air conditioning.

