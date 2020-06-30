9757 Spinnaker Blvd NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Private setting in triplex building with many upgrades: 3 bedroom 2 Story unit with views of the Olympic Mountains. Large deck to enjoy view and covered front entry porch. Private parking and 2 car garage with built in storage shelving. Washer and Dryer ( gas), New gas hot water and furnace, upgraded kitchen appliances. Crown molding in main living and dining. This is a great location at the top of Bucklin Hill Rd in Silverdale close to the Hospital. To Expedite seeing the property please answer the following questions: 1) What is your income 2) Smoking yes or no 3) Pets yes or no and if yes provide the following information. Breed, age and weight.4) how many people will live in the apartment? First month rent plus damage deposit before move in.

No Pets Allowed



