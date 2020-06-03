9715 Danwood Lane #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking media room

Silverdale- 2 bedroom apartment looking over the city - SHOWING BY ADVANCED APPOINTMENT ONLY 2nd story 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in small complex close to the hub of Silverdale. Access to local gyms, theaters, shopping, restaurants and spiritual centers within blocks. Washer/dryer hook ups, 2 assigned parking spaces. $100 monthly fee covers water/sewer/garbage. Small storage unit off of balcony deck.

No Pets Allowed



