Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

9715 Danwood Lane #4

9715 Danwood Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9715 Danwood Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Silverdale- 2 bedroom apartment looking over the city - SHOWING BY ADVANCED APPOINTMENT ONLY 2nd story 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in small complex close to the hub of Silverdale. Access to local gyms, theaters, shopping, restaurants and spiritual centers within blocks. Washer/dryer hook ups, 2 assigned parking spaces. $100 monthly fee covers water/sewer/garbage. Small storage unit off of balcony deck.
*Call 360-698-8200 to speak to any member of our team for showing times or with questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 have any available units?
9715 Danwood Lane #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 have?
Some of 9715 Danwood Lane #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 Danwood Lane #4 currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Danwood Lane #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Danwood Lane #4 pet-friendly?
No, 9715 Danwood Lane #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 offer parking?
Yes, 9715 Danwood Lane #4 offers parking.
Does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 Danwood Lane #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 have a pool?
No, 9715 Danwood Lane #4 does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 have accessible units?
No, 9715 Danwood Lane #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 Danwood Lane #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9715 Danwood Lane #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9715 Danwood Lane #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

