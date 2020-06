Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

9644 Cutter Place NW Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Silverdale Home With Mountain View - 4bd 2.5 bath two story home in Silverdale. Vaulted ceilings and bay windows provide great natural lighting. Classic 2 story floorplan with all 4 bedrooms on the upper level. Main floor features formal living room, recreation room off of the kitchen and laundry room with folding table. Fully fenced back yard with garden space fruit trees and large deck for entertaining.



(RLNE4922191)