Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
9070 Blake Ct NW
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

9070 Blake Ct NW

9070 Blake Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9070 Blake Court Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9070 Blake Ct NW Available 10/01/19 Like new interior- 3 bedroom house in CK/Bremerton area - 3 bedroom 1 bath updated one-story on a secluded and friendly cul-de-sac in central kitsap/bremerton. New kitchen with all the amenities.Spacious backyard and deck are perfect for play and entertaining. Attached garage with washer dryer and lots of storage as well as additional parking in the paved driveway.

(RLNE3948822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9070 Blake Ct NW have any available units?
9070 Blake Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9070 Blake Ct NW have?
Some of 9070 Blake Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9070 Blake Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
9070 Blake Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9070 Blake Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 9070 Blake Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9070 Blake Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 9070 Blake Ct NW offers parking.
Does 9070 Blake Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9070 Blake Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9070 Blake Ct NW have a pool?
No, 9070 Blake Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 9070 Blake Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 9070 Blake Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9070 Blake Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9070 Blake Ct NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9070 Blake Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9070 Blake Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
