Silverdale, WA
4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW

4675 Northwest Knute Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Northwest Knute Anderson Road, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW Available 03/16/20 Spacious 3BR/2.5BA split level in nice CK neighborhood minutes from schools. - Come home to this wonderful 3BR/2.5BA split level home minutes from CK schools.
Main floor has your living, dining and family rooms, as well as your kitchen with all appliances plus disposal and pantry. Also have a half bath and a small utility area on the main floor.
Upper floor has your three good sized bedrooms, Master with its own full bath, and another full hall bath.
Large fenced backyard with a small deck, double car garage.
On City water and sewer, gas heat.

*Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE5518534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW have any available units?
4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW have?
Some of 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW offers parking.
Does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW have a pool?
No, 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4675 Knute Anderson Rd NW has units with air conditioning.

