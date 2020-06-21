All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 1622 Seasons Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
1622 Seasons Lane NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1622 Seasons Lane NW

1622 Seasons Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1622 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Silverdale Townhome in CK School District! - Beautiful townhome in conveniently located Breckenridge! Close to highway, bases, shopping and highly rated CK Schools! Open living, dining and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Gas fireplace. Master bedroom with 5 piece bath on main floor. Laundry room with washer/dryer and half guest bath on main floor. Open loft area, second bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. Back yard bordered by greenbelt and deck with Olympic Mountain Views. Right next door to one of two community playgrounds. CK School District. Available mid-June. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE5828858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Seasons Lane NW have any available units?
1622 Seasons Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1622 Seasons Lane NW have?
Some of 1622 Seasons Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Seasons Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Seasons Lane NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Seasons Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1622 Seasons Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 1622 Seasons Lane NW offer parking?
No, 1622 Seasons Lane NW does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Seasons Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Seasons Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Seasons Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1622 Seasons Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Seasons Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1622 Seasons Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Seasons Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Seasons Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 Seasons Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 Seasons Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with ParkingSilverdale Apartments with Pool
Silverdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA
Parkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College