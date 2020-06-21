1622 Seasons Lane NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Silverdale Townhome in CK School District! - Beautiful townhome in conveniently located Breckenridge! Close to highway, bases, shopping and highly rated CK Schools! Open living, dining and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Gas fireplace. Master bedroom with 5 piece bath on main floor. Laundry room with washer/dryer and half guest bath on main floor. Open loft area, second bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. Back yard bordered by greenbelt and deck with Olympic Mountain Views. Right next door to one of two community playgrounds. CK School District. Available mid-June. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE5828858)