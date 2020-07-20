All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

1609 Seasons Lane NW

1609 Seasons Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1609 Seasons Lane NW Available 06/18/19 Wonderful 2BR/2BA rambler in lovely Ridgetop neighborhood - Beautifully maintained 2BR/2BA Ridgetop townhouse rambler in great Breckenridge neighborhood.
Large living and dining room great room combo, open kitchen with eating area and all appliances. Utility closet with washer/dryer hookups. Large master with full master bath and walk in closet, and large second bedroom with a full hall bath right outside.
Double car garage and fully fenced backyard.
Gas heat, on city water and sewer. Lawncare provided by HOA.
Pets under 20lbs negotiable.

*Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com
HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE TO ARRANGE SHOWING, 360-698-3829.

(RLNE3478764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Seasons Lane NW have any available units?
1609 Seasons Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1609 Seasons Lane NW have?
Some of 1609 Seasons Lane NW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Seasons Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Seasons Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Seasons Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Seasons Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Seasons Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Seasons Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1609 Seasons Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Seasons Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Seasons Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1609 Seasons Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Seasons Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1609 Seasons Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Seasons Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Seasons Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Seasons Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1609 Seasons Lane NW has units with air conditioning.
