1609 Seasons Lane NW Available 06/18/19 Wonderful 2BR/2BA rambler in lovely Ridgetop neighborhood - Beautifully maintained 2BR/2BA Ridgetop townhouse rambler in great Breckenridge neighborhood.

Large living and dining room great room combo, open kitchen with eating area and all appliances. Utility closet with washer/dryer hookups. Large master with full master bath and walk in closet, and large second bedroom with a full hall bath right outside.

Double car garage and fully fenced backyard.

Gas heat, on city water and sewer. Lawncare provided by HOA.

Pets under 20lbs negotiable.



HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE TO ARRANGE SHOWING, 360-698-3829.



