12782 Plateau Circle Northwest

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely home located off Ridgetop in Silverdale’s Point of View neighborhood. This home features a grand entrance with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. With separate living and family rooms, there is plenty of space for cozy gatherings! Open concept kitchen looks out over a breakfast bar, an informal dining area and family room with gas log fireplace. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, folding counter, extra cabinets & linen closet off the family room. Downstairs bonus room would make a great home office! Half bath, formal dining and living room off entry. Upstairs is a large master suite, master bath complete with soaking tub, walk in closet and double sinks. Two sizeable bedrooms share a full bath in the hallway. Fully fenced backyard with sprinkler system and attractive landscaping. This is a no pet home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 12/13/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

