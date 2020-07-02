All apartments in Silverdale
12782 Plateau Circle Northwest

Location

12782 Plateau Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely home located off Ridgetop in Silverdale’s Point of View neighborhood. This home features a grand entrance with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. With separate living and family rooms, there is plenty of space for cozy gatherings! Open concept kitchen looks out over a breakfast bar, an informal dining area and family room with gas log fireplace. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, folding counter, extra cabinets & linen closet off the family room. Downstairs bonus room would make a great home office! Half bath, formal dining and living room off entry. Upstairs is a large master suite, master bath complete with soaking tub, walk in closet and double sinks. Two sizeable bedrooms share a full bath in the hallway. Fully fenced backyard with sprinkler system and attractive landscaping. This is a no pet home.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131943?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 12/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest have any available units?
12782 Plateau Circle Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest have?
Some of 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
12782 Plateau Circle Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest offer parking?
No, 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest have a pool?
No, 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest have accessible units?
No, 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12782 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

