Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:55 PM

12220 Ravena Pl. NW

12220 Ravena Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

12220 Ravena Pl NW, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home on Ridgetop just minutes from down town Silverdale and Bangor. This 2 story home features 2200 square feet, 2 car garage, large back deck with storage shed and fruit trees. The main level features the home’s sunken living room, formal dining, family room and kitchen with eat in dining and island area. Laundry room and half bath are adjacent to the garage. All four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. The master suite features a walk-in closet and private bath bath with a stand up glass shower stall, separate soaking tub and double sinks. This home has central gas heat and a gas log fireplace. Small dog welcome with approval and additional security deposit, no cat's.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 7/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW have any available units?
12220 Ravena Pl. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW have?
Some of 12220 Ravena Pl. NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12220 Ravena Pl. NW currently offering any rent specials?
12220 Ravena Pl. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12220 Ravena Pl. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12220 Ravena Pl. NW is pet friendly.
Does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW offer parking?
Yes, 12220 Ravena Pl. NW offers parking.
Does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12220 Ravena Pl. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW have a pool?
No, 12220 Ravena Pl. NW does not have a pool.
Does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW have accessible units?
No, 12220 Ravena Pl. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12220 Ravena Pl. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12220 Ravena Pl. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12220 Ravena Pl. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
