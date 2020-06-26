12220 Ravena Pl. NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home on Ridgetop just minutes from down town Silverdale and Bangor. This 2 story home features 2200 square feet, 2 car garage, large back deck with storage shed and fruit trees. The main level features the home’s sunken living room, formal dining, family room and kitchen with eat in dining and island area. Laundry room and half bath are adjacent to the garage. All four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. The master suite features a walk-in closet and private bath bath with a stand up glass shower stall, separate soaking tub and double sinks. This home has central gas heat and a gas log fireplace. Small dog welcome with approval and additional security deposit, no cat's.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 7/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.