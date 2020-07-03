Amenities

1160 NW Huckle Drive Available 11/14/19 Central Kitsap Rambler - Fantastic affordable rambler in Central Kitsap School District. Kitchen has all appliances including a glass-top range and a features a large pantry to handle the storage needs. Open floor plan between living room, kitchen and family room gives a spacious feeling. Family room centers around the wood burning fireplace. Hall bath is continental style, completely remodeled with stylish tile and solid surface counter and sink. Large patio in back extends living area for summer activities. Terracing in the backyard provides definition between the yard and green belt. Conveniently located between Bremerton and Silverdale in Central Kitsap School District. Just minutes to all shopping and work centers. Pets possible with approval. Call and schedule your tour today!



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



