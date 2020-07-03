All apartments in Silverdale
1160 NW Huckle Drive
1160 NW Huckle Drive

1160 Northwest Huckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Northwest Huckle Drive, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1160 NW Huckle Drive Available 11/14/19 Central Kitsap Rambler - Fantastic affordable rambler in Central Kitsap School District. Kitchen has all appliances including a glass-top range and a features a large pantry to handle the storage needs. Open floor plan between living room, kitchen and family room gives a spacious feeling. Family room centers around the wood burning fireplace. Hall bath is continental style, completely remodeled with stylish tile and solid surface counter and sink. Large patio in back extends living area for summer activities. Terracing in the backyard provides definition between the yard and green belt. Conveniently located between Bremerton and Silverdale in Central Kitsap School District. Just minutes to all shopping and work centers. Pets possible with approval. Call and schedule your tour today!

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 NW Huckle Drive have any available units?
1160 NW Huckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1160 NW Huckle Drive have?
Some of 1160 NW Huckle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 NW Huckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1160 NW Huckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 NW Huckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 NW Huckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1160 NW Huckle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1160 NW Huckle Drive offers parking.
Does 1160 NW Huckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 NW Huckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 NW Huckle Drive have a pool?
No, 1160 NW Huckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1160 NW Huckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1160 NW Huckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 NW Huckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 NW Huckle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 NW Huckle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 NW Huckle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

