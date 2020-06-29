All apartments in Silverdale
11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw

11349 Maple Tree Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

11349 Maple Tree Pl NW, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
cats allowed
New construction (2018) Woodbridge Phase II home now available in Silverdale! Highly desirable 4bed, 2.5bath, central air/heat, landscaped fenced yard, playground, exclusive dog park. Top-rated Silverdale CK school district (Emerald Heights Elem, Ridgetop Middle, CK High). Only 10-15 minutes to Bremerton, PSNS, Bangor and Poulsbo and no traffic! Extremely convenient to Silverdale shopping (Kitsap Mall, Costco, Target, etc). Excellent neighborhood and neighbors! You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw have any available units?
11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw have?
Some of 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw currently offering any rent specials?
11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw is pet friendly.
Does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw offer parking?
Yes, 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw offers parking.
Does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw have a pool?
No, 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw does not have a pool.
Does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw have accessible units?
No, 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw has units with air conditioning.
