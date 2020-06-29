11349 Maple Tree Pl Nw

Amenities

New construction (2018) Woodbridge Phase II home now available in Silverdale! Highly desirable 4bed, 2.5bath, central air/heat, landscaped fenced yard, playground, exclusive dog park. Top-rated Silverdale CK school district (Emerald Heights Elem, Ridgetop Middle, CK High). Only 10-15 minutes to Bremerton, PSNS, Bangor and Poulsbo and no traffic! Extremely convenient to Silverdale shopping (Kitsap Mall, Costco, Target, etc). Excellent neighborhood and neighbors! You will love living here!