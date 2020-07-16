10940 Tulip Place Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the very desirable Ridgetop community. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate bath. The living room boasts tall windows and vaulted ceilings allowing lots of natural light. Half of the two car garage has been converted into a space that can be used as an office or storage. Close to bus lines, CK schools, and Silverdale Shopping. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

