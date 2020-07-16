All apartments in Silverdale
10940 Tulip Place Northwest

10940 Tulip Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10940 Tulip Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the very desirable Ridgetop community. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate bath. The living room boasts tall windows and vaulted ceilings allowing lots of natural light. Half of the two car garage has been converted into a space that can be used as an office or storage. Close to bus lines, CK schools, and Silverdale Shopping. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10940 Tulip Place Northwest have any available units?
10940 Tulip Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
Is 10940 Tulip Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
10940 Tulip Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10940 Tulip Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10940 Tulip Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 10940 Tulip Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 10940 Tulip Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 10940 Tulip Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10940 Tulip Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10940 Tulip Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 10940 Tulip Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 10940 Tulip Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 10940 Tulip Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10940 Tulip Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10940 Tulip Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10940 Tulip Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 10940 Tulip Place Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
