10813 Orchid Pl. NW

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is in the heart of Silverdale. Open living room and dining room off the entry and a family room complete with a wood-burning fireplace for cozy winter evenings; economical gas forced air heat for the rest of the year. The fully furnished kitchen offers a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and pantry. All bedrooms on the upper level, with a master bath suite that has a wonderful oversized soaking tub and separate shower area in addition to the large walk-in closet. The fenced backyard is easily maintained. Central Kitsap School District and close to Silver Ridge Elementary School and mere minutes to Hwy 303 for an easy commute to Sub Base Bangor, Bremerton Naval Shipyard, and all of Silverdale's amenities. One small pet may be considered with owner approval and additional security deposit.



