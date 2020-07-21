All apartments in Silverdale
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
10813 Orchid Pl. NW
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

10813 Orchid Pl. NW

10813 Orchid Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10813 Orchid Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is in the heart of Silverdale. Open living room and dining room off the entry and a family room complete with a wood-burning fireplace for cozy winter evenings; economical gas forced air heat for the rest of the year. The fully furnished kitchen offers a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and pantry. All bedrooms on the upper level, with a master bath suite that has a wonderful oversized soaking tub and separate shower area in addition to the large walk-in closet. The fenced backyard is easily maintained. Central Kitsap School District and close to Silver Ridge Elementary School and mere minutes to Hwy 303 for an easy commute to Sub Base Bangor, Bremerton Naval Shipyard, and all of Silverdale's amenities. One small pet may be considered with owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW have any available units?
10813 Orchid Pl. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW have?
Some of 10813 Orchid Pl. NW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10813 Orchid Pl. NW currently offering any rent specials?
10813 Orchid Pl. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 Orchid Pl. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10813 Orchid Pl. NW is pet friendly.
Does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW offer parking?
No, 10813 Orchid Pl. NW does not offer parking.
Does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10813 Orchid Pl. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW have a pool?
No, 10813 Orchid Pl. NW does not have a pool.
Does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW have accessible units?
No, 10813 Orchid Pl. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10813 Orchid Pl. NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 10813 Orchid Pl. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10813 Orchid Pl. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
