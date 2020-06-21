All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

10738 Jetty Place Northwest

10738 Jetty Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10738 Jetty Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
bathtub
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
4-bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with more than 2300 square feet on a private, well-maintained cul-de-sac only minutes to Bangor and Silverdale. Both spacious living room and family room provide ample space for entertaining. Kitchen has popular Corian countertops, and gas stove. The back deck overlooks the large and private backyard. Master suite has private bathroom with separate shower and luxurious soaking tub. Large 2 car garage provides plenty of space for additional storage. Washer and dryer hookups. Dogs are possible with completed pet screening, owner approval, and additional security deposit. Cat's will not be considered for this home, maximum of 2 pets possible. This home is on septic and there is an additional $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill.

Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

