10738 Jetty Place Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

4-bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with more than 2300 square feet on a private, well-maintained cul-de-sac only minutes to Bangor and Silverdale. Both spacious living room and family room provide ample space for entertaining. Kitchen has popular Corian countertops, and gas stove. The back deck overlooks the large and private backyard. Master suite has private bathroom with separate shower and luxurious soaking tub. Large 2 car garage provides plenty of space for additional storage. Washer and dryer hookups. Dogs are possible with completed pet screening, owner approval, and additional security deposit. Cat's will not be considered for this home, maximum of 2 pets possible. This home is on septic and there is an additional $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do Not look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.