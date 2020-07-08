10346 White Deer Place

Amenities

This lovely home is conveniently located in Silverdale, off of Apex Rd. Offering the perfect blend of beauty and functionality, this home is a must see! Kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, gas range, flowing into an open concept living space, great for entertaining. Gas log fireplace in the living room for those brisk spring evenings. All bedrooms upstairs with loft space, double sinks in full baths and a spacious master suite. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Tankless water heater and gas forced air heating for added comfort and convenience. 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, backyard access off dining room slider. Pets possible with approved screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.