Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
10346 White Deer Place
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:45 PM

10346 White Deer Place

10346 White Deer Pl · No Longer Available
Location

10346 White Deer Pl, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely home is conveniently located in Silverdale, off of Apex Rd. Offering the perfect blend of beauty and functionality, this home is a must see! Kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, gas range, flowing into an open concept living space, great for entertaining. Gas log fireplace in the living room for those brisk spring evenings. All bedrooms upstairs with loft space, double sinks in full baths and a spacious master suite. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Tankless water heater and gas forced air heating for added comfort and convenience. 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, backyard access off dining room slider. Pets possible with approved screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10346 White Deer Place have any available units?
10346 White Deer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 10346 White Deer Place have?
Some of 10346 White Deer Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10346 White Deer Place currently offering any rent specials?
10346 White Deer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10346 White Deer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10346 White Deer Place is pet friendly.
Does 10346 White Deer Place offer parking?
Yes, 10346 White Deer Place offers parking.
Does 10346 White Deer Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10346 White Deer Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10346 White Deer Place have a pool?
No, 10346 White Deer Place does not have a pool.
Does 10346 White Deer Place have accessible units?
No, 10346 White Deer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10346 White Deer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10346 White Deer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10346 White Deer Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10346 White Deer Place does not have units with air conditioning.

