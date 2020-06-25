All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated May 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

10050 Ashley Dr. NW

10050 Ashley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10050 Ashley Drive Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located to everything Silverdale has to offer sits this split level home in the well established Twelve Oaks Community. This is a shared home, which the home owner will be managing after the lease signing and living in the downstairs apartment. You will have a separate entrance to the 3 bedrooms and 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, back deck and fully fenced back yard. The living space is open with a wood burning fireplace. The laundry facilities are shared per owner schedule. All utilities will be shared depending on number of tenants. One cat is welcome with owner approval and additional $500 security deposit. Please call to view today.

Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do Not look around the property.

This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW have any available units?
10050 Ashley Dr. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW have?
Some of 10050 Ashley Dr. NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10050 Ashley Dr. NW currently offering any rent specials?
10050 Ashley Dr. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10050 Ashley Dr. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10050 Ashley Dr. NW is pet friendly.
Does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW offer parking?
No, 10050 Ashley Dr. NW does not offer parking.
Does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10050 Ashley Dr. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW have a pool?
No, 10050 Ashley Dr. NW does not have a pool.
Does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW have accessible units?
No, 10050 Ashley Dr. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10050 Ashley Dr. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10050 Ashley Dr. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10050 Ashley Dr. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
