10050 Ashley Dr. NW

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located to everything Silverdale has to offer sits this split level home in the well established Twelve Oaks Community. This is a shared home, which the home owner will be managing after the lease signing and living in the downstairs apartment. You will have a separate entrance to the 3 bedrooms and 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, back deck and fully fenced back yard. The living space is open with a wood burning fireplace. The laundry facilities are shared per owner schedule. All utilities will be shared depending on number of tenants. One cat is welcome with owner approval and additional $500 security deposit. Please call to view today.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do Not look around the property.



This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.