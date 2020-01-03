8024 150th St South East

Amenities
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. This 3 bed 2.5 bath w/ LARGE bonus or bed, 2,408 sq ft home has all the perks! Peaceful setting w/mountain views. This home features large & open main level living area w/ vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and top floor laundry! Enjoy at home sauna, hot tub & personal gym. RV and/or boat parking. Close to local schools w/easy access to hwy's & interstates. Rent: $2,800.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/mo reporting fee. Pets CBC w/ deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.