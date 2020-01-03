8024 150th St South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking hot tub pet friendly sauna

Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. This 3 bed 2.5 bath w/ LARGE bonus or bed, 2,408 sq ft home has all the perks! Peaceful setting w/mountain views. This home features large & open main level living area w/ vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and top floor laundry! Enjoy at home sauna, hot tub & personal gym. RV and/or boat parking. Close to local schools w/easy access to hwy's & interstates. Rent: $2,800.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/mo reporting fee. Pets CBC w/ deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.