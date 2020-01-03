All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 8024 150th St South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
8024 150th St South East
Last updated January 3 2020 at 11:50 PM

8024 150th St South East

8024 150th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8024 150th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. This 3 bed 2.5 bath w/ LARGE bonus or bed, 2,408 sq ft home has all the perks! Peaceful setting w/mountain views. This home features large & open main level living area w/ vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and top floor laundry! Enjoy at home sauna, hot tub & personal gym. RV and/or boat parking. Close to local schools w/easy access to hwy's & interstates. Rent: $2,800.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/mo reporting fee. Pets CBC w/ deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 150th St South East have any available units?
8024 150th St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 8024 150th St South East have?
Some of 8024 150th St South East's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 150th St South East currently offering any rent specials?
8024 150th St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 150th St South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 8024 150th St South East is pet friendly.
Does 8024 150th St South East offer parking?
Yes, 8024 150th St South East offers parking.
Does 8024 150th St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 150th St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 150th St South East have a pool?
No, 8024 150th St South East does not have a pool.
Does 8024 150th St South East have accessible units?
No, 8024 150th St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 150th St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 8024 150th St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8024 150th St South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 8024 150th St South East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WALake Stickney, WAWoodinville, WA
North Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAKenmore, WALake Stevens, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WAMarysville, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College