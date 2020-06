Amenities

15205 58th Ave SE Available 04/15/20 Application Pending!! Beautiful home in Silver Firs with fully fenced yard! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood. This home has formal living/dining room at entrance. Family room off kitchen with wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with dining area opens to nice size back yard, nicely landscaped and fully fenced. Laundry room off dining area with front loading machines and half bath complete the main level. Upstairs find 4 nice size bedrooms including master with 3/4 bath and additional full bath. Two car attached garage. One small pet possible.



SQ FT: 1980



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2200

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



YEAR BUILT: 1993

COUNTY: Snohomish County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Silver Firs



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. One small pet under 25 lbs. Pet screening fee may apply.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



