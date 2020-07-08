All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 18839 Fremont Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
18839 Fremont Avenue North
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:44 PM

18839 Fremont Avenue North

18839 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18839 Fremont Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath home, quality, privacy, large fenced yard with garden area, 1318 s/f From bay windows on main level to the vaulted master bedroom & bath on the upper, live life wrapped in sunlight. Enjoy privacy from upper lvl suite w/ 2 addtl beds & 1.5 baths on main lvl. Hardwoods, fireplace & recessed lighting creates a cozy, stylish atmosphere in the lvg rm. Long countertops w/ bar seating make entertaining a breeze & plenty of extra space on large deck. Fully fenced yard & garden area complete this 1.5 story home. Close to RapidRide, Trader Joes & more. First/last/deposit ($2000), $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available immediately, please email for appointment to view. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 620 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18839 Fremont Avenue North have any available units?
18839 Fremont Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 18839 Fremont Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
18839 Fremont Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18839 Fremont Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 18839 Fremont Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 18839 Fremont Avenue North offer parking?
No, 18839 Fremont Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 18839 Fremont Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18839 Fremont Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18839 Fremont Avenue North have a pool?
No, 18839 Fremont Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 18839 Fremont Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 18839 Fremont Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 18839 Fremont Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 18839 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18839 Fremont Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 18839 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle