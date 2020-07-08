18839 Fremont Avenue North

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath home, quality, privacy, large fenced yard with garden area, 1318 s/f From bay windows on main level to the vaulted master bedroom & bath on the upper, live life wrapped in sunlight. Enjoy privacy from upper lvl suite w/ 2 addtl beds & 1.5 baths on main lvl. Hardwoods, fireplace & recessed lighting creates a cozy, stylish atmosphere in the lvg rm. Long countertops w/ bar seating make entertaining a breeze & plenty of extra space on large deck. Fully fenced yard & garden area complete this 1.5 story home. Close to RapidRide, Trader Joes & more. First/last/deposit ($2000), $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available immediately, please email for appointment to view. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 620 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.