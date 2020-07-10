815 197th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home in Sammamish - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Gorgeous Buchan 2 story in the heart of Sammamish w/15 min commute to Microsoft. House sits on a quiet st. w/great curb appeal in desirable Ashtonwoods community on green belt lot. 5 BR+den+bonus, 4.5 baths & 3 car garage. Exquisite finishes-grand entry, HW floor, handcrafted mantels, staircase, mouldings, granite, designer tiles, security system, networking wiring, speakers, sprinkler, chef kitchen, luxurious master suite & more. Quick access to SR 520 & I-90. Excellent Issaquah Schools.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TVZvYXdSbAy&brand=0



No Pets Allowed



