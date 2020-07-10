All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

815 197th Ave SE

815 197th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

815 197th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home in Sammamish - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Gorgeous Buchan 2 story in the heart of Sammamish w/15 min commute to Microsoft. House sits on a quiet st. w/great curb appeal in desirable Ashtonwoods community on green belt lot. 5 BR+den+bonus, 4.5 baths & 3 car garage. Exquisite finishes-grand entry, HW floor, handcrafted mantels, staircase, mouldings, granite, designer tiles, security system, networking wiring, speakers, sprinkler, chef kitchen, luxurious master suite & more. Quick access to SR 520 & I-90. Excellent Issaquah Schools.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TVZvYXdSbAy&brand=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2665158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 197th Ave SE have any available units?
815 197th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 815 197th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
815 197th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 197th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 815 197th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 815 197th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 815 197th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 815 197th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 197th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 197th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 815 197th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 815 197th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 815 197th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 197th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 197th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 197th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 197th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
