710 240th Way Se

in unit laundry dishwasher carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Top floor (3rd) Condo in the desirable Bordeaux. This home features an open living space w/ dining area, gas fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Master Bedroom contain walk-in closet as well as full bath. Owned/assigned parking in front of unit w/ plenty of guest parking. Amenities include pool/hot tub, fitness room, clubhouse & walking trails. An ideal location in the award-winning Lake Washington School district, mins. to Downtown Sammamish, Redmond, Microsoft & Costco HQ. No Pet/No smoking. Tenants responsible for electricity/gas. Looking for great tenants who will take good care of the condo and have good credit score, no criminal records.



If you come from West, heading to East by SE 8th St, turn left on 240th Way SE, turn right on SE 7th Pl and turn left.

If you come from north, heading down to South by 244th Ave SE, turn right on SE 4th Pl, and turn left on 241st Ln SE



COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Bordeaux



* one-year lease minimum

* no smoking on the premises

* tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations

* non-refundable cleaning fee: $400.00

* first month rent + refundable security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Subject to change depending on strength of application.

* non-refundable applicant (credit/criminal/employment) fee: $55 per person

* rental insurance required

* tenant responsible for electricity/gas



PET POLICY: No Pet



