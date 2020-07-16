All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402

4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE · (206) 601-8836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxury unit available in Jacob's Creek - Rare opportunity to rent in gated Jacob's Creek. This unit is surrounded by beautiful natural setting. Open floorplan with elegant finishes throughout. Each bedroom has private balconies and large windows for natural lighting plus clean air from green spaces. This flat offers excellent closet organizer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertop, upgraded fixtures, built in desk and all the extra you can think of in high end condominium. Private 1 car garage with cozy work station. Rent includes water and sewer.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to our move in coordinator, Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4322465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 have any available units?
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 have?
Some of 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 is pet friendly.
Does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 offer parking?
Yes, 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 offers parking.
Does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 have a pool?
No, 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 does not have a pool.
Does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 have accessible units?
No, 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity