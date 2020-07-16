4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402

Amenities

Luxury unit available in Jacob's Creek - Rare opportunity to rent in gated Jacob's Creek. This unit is surrounded by beautiful natural setting. Open floorplan with elegant finishes throughout. Each bedroom has private balconies and large windows for natural lighting plus clean air from green spaces. This flat offers excellent closet organizer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertop, upgraded fixtures, built in desk and all the extra you can think of in high end condominium. Private 1 car garage with cozy work station. Rent includes water and sewer.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to our move in coordinator, Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



No Pets Allowed



