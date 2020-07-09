All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 24275 Southeast 1st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
24275 Southeast 1st Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:06 AM

24275 Southeast 1st Place

24275 Southeast 1st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24275 Southeast 1st Place, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Sammamish. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, playground equipment, den, and breakfast nook. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,800/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact anuj bansal at 425-891-2461 to learn more.
please see video tour
https://youtu.be/20xtvjwpQDg (1st floor)
https://youtu.be/aAdgAqd8I4o (2nd floor)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24275 Southeast 1st Place have any available units?
24275 Southeast 1st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 24275 Southeast 1st Place have?
Some of 24275 Southeast 1st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24275 Southeast 1st Place currently offering any rent specials?
24275 Southeast 1st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24275 Southeast 1st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 24275 Southeast 1st Place is pet friendly.
Does 24275 Southeast 1st Place offer parking?
Yes, 24275 Southeast 1st Place offers parking.
Does 24275 Southeast 1st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24275 Southeast 1st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24275 Southeast 1st Place have a pool?
No, 24275 Southeast 1st Place does not have a pool.
Does 24275 Southeast 1st Place have accessible units?
No, 24275 Southeast 1st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24275 Southeast 1st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24275 Southeast 1st Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 24275 Southeast 1st Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24275 Southeast 1st Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College