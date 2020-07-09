24275 Southeast 1st Place

Amenities
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Sammamish. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, playground equipment, den, and breakfast nook. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,800/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact anuj bansal at 425-891-2461 to learn more.
please see video tour
https://youtu.be/20xtvjwpQDg (1st floor)
https://youtu.be/aAdgAqd8I4o (2nd floor)