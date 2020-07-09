24275 Southeast 1st Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Sammamish. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, playground equipment, den, and breakfast nook. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,800/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact anuj bansal at 425-891-2461 to learn more.

please see video tour

https://youtu.be/20xtvjwpQDg (1st floor)

https://youtu.be/aAdgAqd8I4o (2nd floor)