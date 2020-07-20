24217 Se 30th St

Amenities
THE PROPERTY CAN BE LEASED WITHIN A MONTH
Book a showing and visit this pretty unfurnished 3,000-square-foot single family home in a quiet and remote Sammamish neighborhood in Sammamish, Washington. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 cars attached garage. The home also has a yard that serves as a great place to relax and unwind with family and friends. Its interior features nice tiled and carpeted flooring. Thanks to its well-placed recessed lightings and wide slider windows with blinds, the carpeted living room, and dining room area are brightly-lit and comfy. Its nifty tiled modern kitchen has lots of fine rustic wooden cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops with backsplash, an island with gas range, and ready-to-use appliances like refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit, thanks to glass windows that allow ample sunlight to enter, and walk-in closets with plenty of storage space for clothes and other items. The nicely tiled bathroom is equipped with closets, 2 sink vanity with more drawers, and a glass sliding door partitioned shower installed with modern bathroom fixtures. It has a gas heater and ceiling fans for climate control. For your laundry convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.
Closest park: Pine Lake Park
Nearby Schools:
Sunny Hills Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 9/10
Pine Lake Middle School - 0.84 miles, 9/10
Skyline High School - 1.42 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
554 - 0.6 miles
269 - 0.6 miles
219 -0.6 miles
216 - 0.6 miles
(RLNE4769711)