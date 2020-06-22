All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

228 218th Pl SE

228 218th Place Southeast · (425) 686-9893
Location

228 218th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 228 218th Pl SE · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3361 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Luxury 4 BR Sammamish Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/035ade208e

Located in the Pine Meadows neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.75 bath. Main Level living room, family room, office, and an additional main floor mud room that makes your life a lot easier. Beautiful kitchen with granite slab countertops, hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances. Sumptuous master suite with 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. A guest room with its own bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs bonus room & laundry.

Lake Washington schools.(Smith Elementary, Inglewood Middle and Eastlake High School). Walking distance to Sammamish Town Center, Sammamish Lower Commons Park, Metropolitan Market, Sammamish Library and YMCA GYM.
Tenants pay all utilities and yard/lawn maintenance

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5855905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 218th Pl SE have any available units?
228 218th Pl SE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 218th Pl SE have?
Some of 228 218th Pl SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 218th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
228 218th Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 218th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 218th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 228 218th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 228 218th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 228 218th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 218th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 218th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 228 218th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 228 218th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 228 218th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 228 218th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 218th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 218th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 218th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
