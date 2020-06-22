228 218th Pl SE

Amenities

Luxury 4 BR Sammamish Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/035ade208e



Located in the Pine Meadows neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.75 bath. Main Level living room, family room, office, and an additional main floor mud room that makes your life a lot easier. Beautiful kitchen with granite slab countertops, hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances. Sumptuous master suite with 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. A guest room with its own bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs bonus room & laundry.



Lake Washington schools.(Smith Elementary, Inglewood Middle and Eastlake High School). Walking distance to Sammamish Town Center, Sammamish Lower Commons Park, Metropolitan Market, Sammamish Library and YMCA GYM.

Tenants pay all utilities and yard/lawn maintenance



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



