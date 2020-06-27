2013 263rd Pl Se

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Gorgeous William Buchan home in Trossachs - Welcome home to this meticulously maintained home in Trossachs. 4 bedrooms plus den, bonus and media room which could be used as a 5th bedroom. Stunning entry with double staircase leading to second story. Chefs kitchen with granite countertops and island, cherry cabinetry, butlers pantry along with Brazilian hardwood floors. Master suite has sitting area and see thru fireplace. Additional three bedrooms upstairs including jack and jill bathroom. This home is a must see.



(RLNE5026637)