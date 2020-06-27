All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated October 5 2019

2013 263rd Pl Se

2013 263rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2013 263rd Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous William Buchan home in Trossachs - Welcome home to this meticulously maintained home in Trossachs. 4 bedrooms plus den, bonus and media room which could be used as a 5th bedroom. Stunning entry with double staircase leading to second story. Chefs kitchen with granite countertops and island, cherry cabinetry, butlers pantry along with Brazilian hardwood floors. Master suite has sitting area and see thru fireplace. Additional three bedrooms upstairs including jack and jill bathroom. This home is a must see.

(RLNE5026637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 263rd Pl Se have any available units?
2013 263rd Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 2013 263rd Pl Se have?
Some of 2013 263rd Pl Se's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 263rd Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
2013 263rd Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 263rd Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 263rd Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 2013 263rd Pl Se offer parking?
No, 2013 263rd Pl Se does not offer parking.
Does 2013 263rd Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 263rd Pl Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 263rd Pl Se have a pool?
No, 2013 263rd Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 2013 263rd Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 2013 263rd Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 263rd Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 263rd Pl Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 263rd Pl Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 263rd Pl Se does not have units with air conditioning.
