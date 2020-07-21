Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 Available 05/01/20 Come Home to the Fun Sterling Square Community! - Bright, open floor plan in ground floor condo. Enjoy evenings on the breezy front deck or dinner with friends by your gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances and gas range. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sinks. Attached garage gives you security and room for all your projects. Don't miss this neighborhood's clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and trails! Take a look!



W/S/G is flat monthly billing of $150



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 05/01/2020



#2067



(RLNE5047322)