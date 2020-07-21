All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406

1855 Trossachs Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

1855 Trossachs Boulevard Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 Available 05/01/20 Come Home to the Fun Sterling Square Community! - Bright, open floor plan in ground floor condo. Enjoy evenings on the breezy front deck or dinner with friends by your gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances and gas range. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sinks. Attached garage gives you security and room for all your projects. Don't miss this neighborhood's clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and trails! Take a look!

W/S/G is flat monthly billing of $150

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 05/01/2020

#2067

(RLNE5047322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 have any available units?
1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 have?
Some of 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 offer parking?
Yes, 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 offers parking.
Does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 have a pool?
Yes, 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 has a pool.
Does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 have accessible units?
No, 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Trossachs Blvd SE Unit 2406 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSammamish 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sammamish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College