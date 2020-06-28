100 211th Place N. E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

North Sammamish Plateau 5 bed 2.5 bath 4380sqft. - This stunning one of a kind, open concept home features beautiful chefs kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors on the main, formal living room w/high ceilings, river rock fireplace, inviting natural light, windows galore & custom millwork throughout. 5-piece master bathroom w/heated floors. Office, huge walk-out lower bonus/media room. There are peek-a-boo seasonal lake views from the master bedroom deck. Large back & front decks. Huge 3-car garage. Outside is a gardener's & entertainers' delight!



(RLNE5593727)