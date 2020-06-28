All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

100 211th Place N. E.

100 211th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

100 211th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
North Sammamish Plateau 5 bed 2.5 bath 4380sqft. - This stunning one of a kind, open concept home features beautiful chefs kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors on the main, formal living room w/high ceilings, river rock fireplace, inviting natural light, windows galore & custom millwork throughout. 5-piece master bathroom w/heated floors. Office, huge walk-out lower bonus/media room. There are peek-a-boo seasonal lake views from the master bedroom deck. Large back & front decks. Huge 3-car garage. Outside is a gardener's & entertainers' delight!

(RLNE5593727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 211th Place N. E. have any available units?
100 211th Place N. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 100 211th Place N. E. have?
Some of 100 211th Place N. E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 211th Place N. E. currently offering any rent specials?
100 211th Place N. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 211th Place N. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 211th Place N. E. is pet friendly.
Does 100 211th Place N. E. offer parking?
Yes, 100 211th Place N. E. offers parking.
Does 100 211th Place N. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 211th Place N. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 211th Place N. E. have a pool?
No, 100 211th Place N. E. does not have a pool.
Does 100 211th Place N. E. have accessible units?
No, 100 211th Place N. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 211th Place N. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 211th Place N. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 211th Place N. E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 211th Place N. E. does not have units with air conditioning.

