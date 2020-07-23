2481 Tiger Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing South Richland Home for Rent - Beautiful custom-built home is now available for rent! Boasting 2268 square feet of pure indulgence, this home comes with everything! The kitchen hosts a chef's perfect surroundings including brand new appliances (Flex fridge with computer monitor, gas stove and a reverse osmosis system). The master suite is huge complimented with walk in shower, large soaking tub and a walk in closet that you ll be sure to fall in love with! Home has gorgeous wood flooring throughout main areas, hyper allergenic carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. Custom LED lighting, over-sized 3 car garage with tandem and of course home is completely set up for remote access (you can run all appliances, lights, security system and garage remotely). You ll enjoy the extended outdoor patio area with professional landscaping, partial fencing and don t forget that beautiful view of Meadow springs! It s not often a home of this caliber is put up for rent, hurry it won t last long! South Richland location near golf course, parks and much more! Tenant pays for all utilities except ADA home security and outside Pest control. This home is only available through Real Property Management.



