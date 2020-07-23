All apartments in Richland
Richland, WA
2481 Tiger Lane
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

2481 Tiger Lane

2481 Tiger Lane · No Longer Available
Richland
Location

2481 Tiger Lane, Richland, WA 99352

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing South Richland Home for Rent - Beautiful custom-built home is now available for rent! Boasting 2268 square feet of pure indulgence, this home comes with everything! The kitchen hosts a chef's perfect surroundings including brand new appliances (Flex fridge with computer monitor, gas stove and a reverse osmosis system). The master suite is huge complimented with walk in shower, large soaking tub and a walk in closet that you ll be sure to fall in love with! Home has gorgeous wood flooring throughout main areas, hyper allergenic carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. Custom LED lighting, over-sized 3 car garage with tandem and of course home is completely set up for remote access (you can run all appliances, lights, security system and garage remotely). You ll enjoy the extended outdoor patio area with professional landscaping, partial fencing and don t forget that beautiful view of Meadow springs! It s not often a home of this caliber is put up for rent, hurry it won t last long! South Richland location near golf course, parks and much more! Tenant pays for all utilities except ADA home security and outside Pest control. This home is only available through Real Property Management.

(RLNE5935202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2481 Tiger Lane have any available units?
2481 Tiger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, WA.
What amenities does 2481 Tiger Lane have?
Some of 2481 Tiger Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2481 Tiger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2481 Tiger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2481 Tiger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2481 Tiger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 2481 Tiger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2481 Tiger Lane offers parking.
Does 2481 Tiger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2481 Tiger Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2481 Tiger Lane have a pool?
No, 2481 Tiger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2481 Tiger Lane have accessible units?
No, 2481 Tiger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2481 Tiger Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2481 Tiger Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2481 Tiger Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2481 Tiger Lane has units with air conditioning.
