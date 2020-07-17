225 Delafield

Amenities

Three Bedroom Duplex with Finished Basement Available! - PRICE REDUCED! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in central richland, just blocks from Lewis and Clark Elementary, multiple city parks, and the Parkway. On the main level you'll find two bedrooms, ample closet space, a bathroom, and the living areas. Downstairs you'll find a huge bedroom, second living area, another bathroom and the laundry. New carpet installed in two upstairs bedrooms and downstairs living area. Unit has newer windows, A/C unit in living room and baseboard heaters throughout the unit in both upstairs and downstairs. The fenced backyard and covered patio provide outdoor space while the rock-scaped front yard requires little maintenance. A huge driveway provides ample off-street parking. Renters are responsible for weed control in both front and back of unit as well as mowing the yard at a minimum of 1x/week as well as making sure grass is being watered adequately.



Prefer no pets, might consider one small animal up on approval and pet fee paid.



Showings must be scheduled and will be staggered so that no more than 2 people at a time are in the home during each showing so please plan accordingly. Please be prepared to wear mask and gloves or use something to open up cabinets, doors, etc..All occupants 18 and older must be screened. No criminal background, no open bankruptcy or recent filings. Must have good rental history, not owe a previous landlord and be able to provide income of at least 3x/the monthly rent. Credit score must be 600 or above please.



No Cats Allowed



