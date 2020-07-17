All apartments in Richland
Find more places like 225 Delafield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland, WA
/
225 Delafield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

225 Delafield

225 Delafield Avenue · (509) 554-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 Delafield Avenue, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 225 Delafield · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Three Bedroom Duplex with Finished Basement Available! - PRICE REDUCED! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in central richland, just blocks from Lewis and Clark Elementary, multiple city parks, and the Parkway. On the main level you'll find two bedrooms, ample closet space, a bathroom, and the living areas. Downstairs you'll find a huge bedroom, second living area, another bathroom and the laundry. New carpet installed in two upstairs bedrooms and downstairs living area. Unit has newer windows, A/C unit in living room and baseboard heaters throughout the unit in both upstairs and downstairs. The fenced backyard and covered patio provide outdoor space while the rock-scaped front yard requires little maintenance. A huge driveway provides ample off-street parking. Renters are responsible for weed control in both front and back of unit as well as mowing the yard at a minimum of 1x/week as well as making sure grass is being watered adequately.

Prefer no pets, might consider one small animal up on approval and pet fee paid.

Showings must be scheduled and will be staggered so that no more than 2 people at a time are in the home during each showing so please plan accordingly. Please be prepared to wear mask and gloves or use something to open up cabinets, doors, etc..All occupants 18 and older must be screened. No criminal background, no open bankruptcy or recent filings. Must have good rental history, not owe a previous landlord and be able to provide income of at least 3x/the monthly rent. Credit score must be 600 or above please.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2575108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Delafield have any available units?
225 Delafield has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Delafield have?
Some of 225 Delafield's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Delafield currently offering any rent specials?
225 Delafield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Delafield pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Delafield is pet friendly.
Does 225 Delafield offer parking?
Yes, 225 Delafield offers parking.
Does 225 Delafield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Delafield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Delafield have a pool?
No, 225 Delafield does not have a pool.
Does 225 Delafield have accessible units?
No, 225 Delafield does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Delafield have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Delafield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Delafield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Delafield has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 225 Delafield?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
575 Columbia
575 Columbia Point Drive
Richland, WA 99352
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl
Richland, WA 99352
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard
Richland, WA 99352
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct
Richland, WA 99352
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl
Richland, WA 99352

Similar Pages

Richland 1 BedroomsRichland 2 Bedrooms
Richland Apartments with BalconiesRichland Apartments with Gyms
Richland Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
Moses Lake, WAHermiston, OR
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity