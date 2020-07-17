Amenities

w/d hookup parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1336 Delaware Ave. SE Available 07/27/20 1336 Delaware Ave SE - Cozy rambler w/back yard close to Columbia River/Park. 2 bd., 1 bath w/smaller extra room for office or other. New windows in living room and larger bedroom. Washer/dryer hookups, newer appliances. Must see to appreciate the coziness of the house and location if you love being close to the water! No pets, No Smoking. Plenty of parking, couple of small sheds for storing things. Yard work is renter responsibility, owner is leaving hoses and sprinkler timer for easy watering. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2266222)