1336 Delaware Ave. SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1336 Delaware Ave. SE

1336 Delaware Avenue Southeast · (509) 735-0165 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 Delaware Avenue Southeast, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1336 Delaware Ave. SE · Avail. Jul 27

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1336 Delaware Ave. SE Available 07/27/20 1336 Delaware Ave SE - Cozy rambler w/back yard close to Columbia River/Park. 2 bd., 1 bath w/smaller extra room for office or other. New windows in living room and larger bedroom. Washer/dryer hookups, newer appliances. Must see to appreciate the coziness of the house and location if you love being close to the water! No pets, No Smoking. Plenty of parking, couple of small sheds for storing things. Yard work is renter responsibility, owner is leaving hoses and sprinkler timer for easy watering. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2266222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Delaware Ave. SE have any available units?
1336 Delaware Ave. SE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1336 Delaware Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Delaware Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Delaware Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Delaware Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 1336 Delaware Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Delaware Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1336 Delaware Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Delaware Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Delaware Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1336 Delaware Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Delaware Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1336 Delaware Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Delaware Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Delaware Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Delaware Ave. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Delaware Ave. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
